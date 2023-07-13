West Ham have a continuing interest in Bristol City’s Alex Scott.

That is according to Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth who has been speaking on Last Word on Spurs about the £25m man.

As many will know, Tottenham have been linked with Scott for over 12 months now, hence Sheth being asked about the player on a Spurs show.

Despite the fact Sheth was asked about Spurs and Scott, he made sure to note that he had been hearing about interest from West Ham, claiming that Spurs’ priority is currently to sign two new centre-backs rather than going for midfielders at this point.

Photo by Mike Morese/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

West Ham want Scott

Sheth shared what he knows about the young midfielder.

“I did, the other one that I have heard with Alex Scott is West Ham, that has come throughout the window and they still maintain an interest. With Tottenham the priority just now is to recruit those two central defenders, he wants to improve those areas while also looking at what he’s got,” Sheth said.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Get in early

If West Ham do want to go and get Scott, they will need to move quickly.

As Sheth says, Spurs’ main priority right now is to bolster their defence, so while the north London club’s resources are focused on those pursuits, West Ham could steal a march on their rivals.

Time is always of the essence in the transfer window, and in this case, West Ham may need to get a wriggle on if they want to go after Scott unopposed before Tottenham shift their attention and make a move of their own.

West Ham can’t waste any time here.