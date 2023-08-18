‘I have faith in him’: Paul Merson tips £65m Arsenal player to be a big hit for Arteta this season

Pundit Paul Merson has been speaking about Arsenal and he believes that one player will be a big hit for Mikel Arteta this season.

Arsenal have been signing some top talent this summer and it is a huge statement of intent emphasising that they want to challenge for the title.

Players signed so far have included Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber. Merson was speaking about the Gunners after their first game.

Merson believes Havertz could be a big hit this season and despite many believing that he was a surprise signing, it seems like Merson is tipping him for good things.

Paul Merson has faith in one Arsenal star to be key this season

Havertz, who reportedly signed for Arsenal for around £65million this summer, needs to impress after not being consistently at his best at Chelsea.

Speaking on sportskeeda, pundit Paul Merson said: “I didn’t like the fact that Thomas Partey started at right-back ahead of Takehiro Tomiyasu. I also don’t see Kai Havertz as a midfielder, however, I have faith in him and he is the kind of player you want when games open up.

“It will be interesting to see how Mikel Arteta goes about using these players over the course of the new campaign.”

It will be very interesting to see how Havertz is mainly used at the Gunners. Currently, it seems like he will be playing further back under Arteta.

Despite the fact that Havertz joining the club surprised fans of the club, Arteta has massively improved the squad.

No doubt he has a plan for the German and if it flourishes then there is a good chance that Arsenal can challenge Manchester City for the title.