‘I have bulked up’: 23-year-old Arsenal player says he has transformed physically now











Eddie Nketiah has been speaking about his physical transformation since breaking through at Arsenal.

The striker came through at the Emirates as a teenager, and now, aged 23, he’s becoming more and more of a finished product in north London.

Of course, Nketiah still has a really long way to go in his development, but the player himself believes he has really come on physically in recent years.

Indeed, speaking on Premier League Productions, Nketiah stated that he has bulked up quite a lot lately, claiming that he’s now reaping the rewards of his work in the gym on the pitch.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Nketiah has bulked up

“Yeah I feel like I have bulked up. It’s something I’ve worked on over the past couple of years. I feel like with the age, I’m growing, I’m 23 now and I’m naturally getting bigger. It’s something that has helped and you can see it out on the pitch, which is helpful. Some of the things I have done in the dark have now come to light. You can always improve to be more rounded,” Nketiah said.

Working

Nketiah says that you can see how he has bulked up on the pitch, and he’s absolutely right.

Go back and watch some early clips from Nketiah’s debut. He looked every bit a player who was fresh out of school. In fact, his kit barely even fit him!

Now, he can go toe-to-toe with any Premier League defender in terms of strength, while his speed makes him a real danger too.

At the age of 23, Nketiah still has a long way to go, but if he keeps up his hard work off the pitch, he could be headed to new heights in the coming years.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

