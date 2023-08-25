‘I have been surprised’: Cristian Romero says five Tottenham players have really shocked him this season

Tottenham defender Cristian Romero has been giving the lowdown on some of his teammates in his latest interview today.

Speaking to The Evening Standard, Romero has covered off a wide range of matters Tottenham related, including the new manager Ange Postecoglou.

Of course, Romero is going to be a key figure for Tottenham if they are to do well under Big Ange. The World Cup winner brings aggression and a winning mentality to the table, something Spurs have lacked for a while now.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

However, there are other players impressing it seems as well. According to Romero, Tottenham’s new signings, plus Yves Bissouma, have all caught him off guard this summer in a good way.

“I have been surprised by Destiny. But not only him, Micky, [Manor] Solomon, Bissouma, Vicario — they’ve all brought new energy and we needed that,” Romero said.

Bissouma has won plenty of plaudits this season already while Vicario has impressed in his couple of appearances as new number one. After a win against Manchester United last weekend, Spurs are looking to follow that up with victory at Bournemouth tomorrow.

Romero can be Tottenham leader now Kane has gone

Everyone say in the World Cup just how good Cristian Romero can be. He was a huge presence for Argentina in their win and looked a world-class defender.

It’s good to see he’s been impressed with some new and old faces too. Romero will enjoy seeing new players come in and rise to the challenge and it’s something he’ll be keen to embrace.

With Harry Kane gone, there is now a spot within this Spurs squad for a new leader to emerge. In the end, Romero might well be the one who grasps that opportunity.