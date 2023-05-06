‘I have a sneaky feeling’: Journalist suggests Arsenal’s ‘unbelievable’ player could be out for the season











William Saliba could be out for the rest of the season according to Football.London’s Tom Canton.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the journalist was running through Mikel Arteta’s comments on Saliba from his press conference, and while Arteta refused to admit it, Canton stated that he has a sneaky feeling that Saliba may well be out injured for the remainder of the season.

We’ve not seen the French defender for two months now due to a back injury, and while we’ve had no official confirmation on a return date, it doesn’t look like he’ll be back soon.

Canton himself has a sneaky feeling that the defender will be out for the season.

Saliba out for the season

Canton gave his verdict on the ‘unbelievable’ defender’s injury.

“Then on William Saliba, Arteta said that there’s not a lot of progress and he’s not had any activity around the first-team. He was asked if he could rule him out for the season and he said ‘we’re not there yet because we’re always hopeful and players are always pushing to play. Hopefully that will not be the case.’ I have a sneaky suspicion that it’s going to be, I have a sneaky feeling that Saliba will miss the rest of the season, it is what it is and Arsenal will have to deal with that,” Canton said.

Looks likely

As much as we hate to say it, Canton may be right here.

When an injury is being pushed back further and further with every passing week, it indicates that no progress is being made, and sadly, it looks like Saliba is in that boat.

He’s not back in training, and he’s been out for two months, so his match fitness will have all-but evaporated.

We may not see Saliba now until next season.

