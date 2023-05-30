‘I have a problem’: Pundit says he really doesn’t like £6m Arsenal player because of his diving











Pat Nevin has snubbed Gabriel Martinelli in his Team of the Season because he has a bit of a problem with the Brazilian winger.

Speaking on Off The Ball, the pundit was speaking about the Arsenal attacker, and he says that he’s not as keen on Martinelli as some others are due to the fact he can be a bit of a play-actor sometimes.

Indeed, Nevin stated that the £6m man can be guilty of pretending to be more injured than he is at times either in order to waste time or to get his opponents penalised for fouls.

Nevin not Martinelli’s biggest fan

The pundit gave his verdict on the Arsenal forward.

“I’m not as much on the Martinelli train as some people seem to be,” The show’s host said.

“I’m not. I feel bad though, I have a problem with any player, and I’m biased with my hands up, my bias is that any player who pretends to be more injured than he is at any moment in time you have lost me. You have to be brilliant to get me back onside again and there have been a few of those with Martinelli, and the other one is Antony, you look at him and go ‘come on get up!’ And then he is injured, it’s the classic boy who cried wolf isn’t it,” Nevin said.

Harsh

It’s really harsh to brand Martinelli as this unsporting player. After all, it doesn’t define his game.

Yes, he can exaggerate a little bit when he’s fouled at times, but these days, you have to make sure the referee is well aware of what has happened.

We live in an era of exaggeration in football, and while it may be frustrating to see these players being overly dramatic on the pitch, it does give you a bit of a competitive edge.

Martinelli certainly isn’t the only player guilty of overreacting at times.

