'I have a contract': £22m player says he's ready to stay at Tottenham this summer











Bryan Gil has suggested that he will go into the summer with the mindset that he expects to remain at Tottenham Hotspur next season.

Gil was speaking to AS, as he closes in on the end of another loan spell following his £22 million switch to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2021.

After struggling for minutes under Antonio Conte, Bryan Gil left in January, signing for Sevilla for the rest of the campaign. He has since scored two goals and provided two assists in La Liga.

Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images

There have been a couple of false dawns for the 22-year-old in North London. He was superb in the emphatic win at Crystal Palace before his latest departure.

Bryan Gil ready to stay at Tottenham this summer

And of course, there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding Spurs right now. The club will appoint another new manager in the summer. And with that, big changes could lie ahead.

Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Some may be expecting Gil to be ready to seal a permanent move back to Spain. And he has certainly not shut the door on the idea of leaving.

However, the youngster suggested that he will return with the expectation that he will be staying put at Tottenham.

“It’s too early to know what will happen,” he told AS. “What I do want is to have a quiet summer, because I have been very busy for a couple of years now that if I go out or not I go out. If I have to go out or stay, let it be something clear. I will go with the mentality of staying because I have a contract and if I leave, it will be what they have decided.”

There is definitely an exciting player for Tottenham to unleash if it clicks for Gil in the Premier League. He has amazing technical ability.

But he has not been physical enough for the Premier League thus far. So it is probably fair to say that much will depend on which manager comes in next.

If they appoint someone who really appreciates clever players, Gil surely stands a decent chance of finally taking that next step at Tottenham.

But it does feel like a lot needs to fall into place before he becomes a first-team regular with his parent club.