‘I hated’: BBC pundit admits he really disliked what ‘special’ 24-year-old Arsenal player did this summer

Garth Crooks has criticised Declan Rice for the social media post which followed his signing for Arsenal in the summer as he praised the midfielder for his weekend goal.

Crooks was writing for BBC Sport as he included the England international in his team of the week.

Declan Rice is not going to forget a packed Emirates chanting his name after full-time in their clash with Manchester United in a hurry. The 24-year-old was being lauded after scoring the goal which proved to be the winner in stoppage-time against Erik ten Hag’s men.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Rice has proved to be a brilliant signing for the Gunners so far. He has definitely hit the ground running. And he has now opened his account for his new club, firing home the goal which put Arsenal 2-1 up against the visitors in the dying minutes.

Crooks hits out at Rice after Arsenal goal

Crooks lauded Rice for the goal. But oddly, he also hit out at the midfielder for the post which followed his move to Arsenal from across the capital during the summer transfer window.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

“I hated the social media post of Rice in an Arsenal shirt just days after lifting the Europa Conference League trophy with West Ham and telling everyone he was now north London. I suppose it was a message of intent and that he had no further allegiance with the Hammers. His performances so far this season for Arsenal would confirm that position,” he told BBC Sport.

“Rice has been outstanding for the Gunners since his arrival and provides everything Granit Xhaka could do, without the Swiss international’s recklessness or combustible nature. His goal against Manchester United in the final seconds of the match doesn’t just win you games, they are the goals that, in the final analysis, win you titles. The control of the ball from the corner on his chest was special and so was the finish under the circumstances.”

In fairness, Rice probably would have had little say in what he said in the post. And it certainly seems like West Ham fans are content with the position they are now in after spending the money they made on him.

It was a brilliant bit of composure from Rice. Manchester United seemed to give him all the time in the world to pick his spot. And while it took a deflection on the way past Andre Onana, Rice made sure the attempt was on target.

Certainly, if Arsenal go on and achieve anything this season, those moments on Sunday will be very fondly remembered.

It was a real statement of intent from Rice and Arsenal.