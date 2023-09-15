‘I had goosebumps’: James Maddison shares the moment at Spurs that gave him chills

Tottenham attacking midfielder James Maddison has won the Player of the Month award and the Englishman has shared his most favourite moment since joining the club.

It has been a brilliant start to the Premier League season for Tottenham under new manager Ange Postecoglou.

They have won three and drew one of their first four games. Summer signing Maddison has been a huge reason for their success.

In the four games he has played, the 26 year-old has picked up two goals and two assists. His good start has been rewarded with him receiving the Premier League Player of the Month award.

Maddison shares the moment at Spurs that gave him chills

It’s still early doors but there has already been a moment at the club that has given Maddison the chills and fans will love to hear what he said.

Speaking to the Premier League after winning the Player of the Month award, Maddison spoke about his favourite moment so far. He said: “I’d probably say none of the goals or assists, but walking out against Man Utd for the first home game. I had goosebumps.”

This is great to hear from Maddison and shows how he has already fallen in love with the club despite only being there for a month.

His creativity in the midfield is a quality Spurs had been lacking for years and it has definitely given them a breath of fresh air.

The game against Manchester United was no doubt a huge statement of intent from Spurs. It showed that they can challenge near the top this season.

Maddison will hope to continue his form this weekend when Tottenham face a Sheffield United side still yet to win this season.