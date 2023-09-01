Tottenham have been linked with Conor Gallagher all day long, but they could end up signing another Chelsea player before the deadline.

Indeed, according to Sami Mokbel, speaking on The Mail’s Transfer Deadline Livestream, Spurs could end up signing Trevoh Chalobah before the end of the window.

Mokbel says that he received a tip this morning that Spurs have had a look at Chalobah, and it would appear that this one is to keep an eye on.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Chalobah an option

Mokbel shared what he’s heard about Chalobah.

“Just going back to Forest, Trevoh Chalobah. His versatility, we know all about it he can play across the back four and he can even play in the midfield. I had a tip this morning that even Tottenham have had a dalliance with him over the past 48 hours. Can you explain how Steve Cooper might use him if they can get this deal over the line?” Mokbel said.

Mokbel again made the point that Spurs could look to bring Chalobah in later in the stream.

“A lot will depend now on Palhinha moving forward, Hojbjerg, Chalobah – now he can’t go to Bayern Munich, he could be going to Forest or potentially Tottenham we hear.”

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Needs a move

Chalobah certainly needs a move away from Chelsea this summer, and he could be a good fit for Spurs.

Tottenham do need more depth in the defence and in the midfield – hence their moves for both Lloyd Kelly and Gallagher today, and Chalobah would tick both of those boxes.

Spurs will have to get a move on if they want to get this deal done, but, as ever, you can never say never on deadline day.