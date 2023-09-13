The Germany job is, once again, up for grabs, and, inevitably, Jurgen Klopp is being linked with the post.

The Liverpool gaffer becoming the Germany boss feels like an inevitability eventually, but whether or not he takes the job right now remains to be seen.

Speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Graeme Bailey has shared what he knows about Germany and Klopp, and he says he’s been told that the Liverpool boss is the one the German FA really want to appoint.

Germany want Klopp

Bailey shared what he knows about the Liverpool manager.

“It’s a fascinating one. I got a message on Saturday saying they were going to sack him and the one they really hope for is Jurgen Klopp. If Klopp showed any willingness to do it, they’d let him finish the season at Liverpool, I don’t think they will get him, but there could be a route in terms of part-time until the summer. If I was Germany I’d offer it part-time until the summer, win the Euros and if you want to stay, stay, if not, go back to Liverpool. I’m told they would offer a similar deal to Thomas Tuchel too, the Bayern boss,” Bailey said.

No chance

As much as Klopp managing at the Euros would be an exciting prospect, we just can’t see any world where he takes up such a role.

Klopp’s job at Liverpool is all-encompassing, and after overseeing a huge rebuild this summer, it will be all hands on deck at Anfield this season.

Klopp is certainly the right man for the Germany job, but the timing on this story feels well off.