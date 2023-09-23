‘I genuinely think’: Peter Crouch has now predicted who will win out of Tottenham and Arsenal

Arsenal face Tottenham at the Emirates on Sunday, and predictions surrounding this game have already been flooding in.

Every fan, pundit and expert has been weighing in with their verdict on how this game will turn out, and now, speaking on his podcast, Peter Crouch has given his verdict on how this game will turn out.

Of course, as a former Tottenham player, Crouch will know better than most the rigours and pressures that come with playing in a north London derby.

The pundit may be a bit biased towards Spurs, and, perhaps unsurprisingly, he has predicted a narrow Tottenham win here, stating that Spurs will pick up a 2-1 win away from home against their bitter rivals.

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Crouch tips Tottenham win

Crouch gave his verdict on how this game will turn out.

“I like a lot about Arsenal, and that pains me to say. But I think this is an opportunity for Spurs to go and get a result there. I’ve gone for 2-1. I think there’s a feel-good factor around Spurs at the moment. I’m probably getting carried away, but I genuinely think they could get a result there,” Crouch said.

Photo by Adam Davy – Pool/Getty Images

Tight

Crouch has predicted a narrow win here, and that’s exactly how we expect this game to turn out.

It’s not easy to pick between Spurs or Arsenal, but if either team are to win this game, we wouldn’t be surprised if it’s by just one goal.

These two sides appear to be very evenly matched at the moment, and we can’t see this being a blowout either way.

This should be a very tight game between two sides that have been playing some excellent football as of late.