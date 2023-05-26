‘I gather’: Journalist shares what was going on behind-the-scenes at Spurs while Slot talks were advancing











Arne Slot looked as though he was going to become the new manager of Tottenham this week, but, as we know, talks between the two parties collapsed.

Indeed, it was reported on Thursday that Slot will not be joining Spurs, but Tottenham were never truly banking on getting the Feyenoord boss out of Rotterdam.

According to The Athletic’s Jack Pitt-Brooke, speaking on The View From The Lane Podcast, Spurs never actually stopped interviewing other candidates despite the fact that their talks with Slot seemed to be advancing – suggesting that Spurs were never all-in on the Dutchman.

Spurs continued interviewing candidates

Pitt-Brooke shared what he knows about the managerial search behind the scenes.

“I’ll put it like this. I don’t think that Slot was the only candidate that they were still talking to. I don’t think they burned their bridges with the other candidates and I gather that they were continuing to do interviews,” Pitt-Brooke said.

Time to kick on

Tottenham were still interviewing other managers during the whole Slot debacle, and now, it’s time for them to kick on and take that interest in these gaffers to the next level.

Indeed, the pressure is amping up on Daniel Levy to make an appointment, and he needs to advance on a manager quickly in order to show that he knows what he’s doing.

There are plenty of top quality options available at the moment, and it shouldn’t be all that difficult for Spurs to go and get a replacement for Antonio Conte in order to calm the fanbase and the dust to settle a little bit.

Let’s hope that this is all concluded sooner rather than later, because this situation is becoming more and more messy.

