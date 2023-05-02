‘I find this very strange’: Journalist shares what he’s now hearing about the 49ers takeover at Leeds











Matt Slater has shared an interesting insight into the San Francisco 49ers’ takeover of Leeds United.

It has been reported for months that a takeover was on the cards this summer, but amid a number of relegation worries, an impending managerial change and a Director of Football departure, everything is up in the air.

Will Leeds still be taken over this summer? Well, according to Matt Slater speaking on The Athletic Football Podcast, this deal may be in doubt if the Whites go down.

Indeed, according to Slater, there is no agreed fee in place for if Leeds are relegated, with the journalist claiming that this is a very strange situation as these agreements are usually done with a number of factors in mind.

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

Leeds takeover on the rocks

Slater shared what he knows.

“The takeover was going to be brought forward this summer. There’s one massive stumbling block and I find this very strange because I speak to people who do takeovers all the time and there are different prices in different places. Radrizzani and the 49ers never agreed a post-relegation price. It’s like they didn’t want to have that conversation. He had a number and that number was as a Premier League club. The 49ers, out of either kindness or naivety didn’t negotiate a second price, and we’re now in limbo,” Slater said.

Disaster

Things are going from bad to worse for Leeds.

They look like getting relegated, they’re appointing Sam Allardyce as their new manager, and now the light at the end of the tunnel in the shape of new owners appears to be fading too.

Of course, a deal could be worked out between Radrizzani and the 49ers if Leeds go down, but as Slater says, this is a huge stumbling block.

This season has been a complete and utter disaster for Leeds to say the least.

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

Show all