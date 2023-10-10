‘I felt sorry’: Pundit says he actually felt really bad for 24-year-old Arsenal player on Sunday

Arsenal beat Manchester City on Sunday, but you’d be hard-pressed to find any fan who was blown away by the performance the Gunners put in.

Yes, Arsenal got the perfect result against their title rivals, but they were some way off being at their free-flowing and attacking best.

They failed to create many chances, and they can count themselves pretty lucky as the winning goal came via a deflection late in the game.

Arsenal were really lacking a cutting edge in attack, and speaking on The Game Football Podcast, Tony Cascarino has stated that he actually felt sorry for Eddie Nketiah during the game due to the fact he had nothing to feed off of.

Sympathy for Nketiah

Cascarino said that he felt quite sorry for Nketiah during the game.

“It was a really poor game. I felt sorry for the two centre-forwards on either team Nketiah for Arsenal, I was thinking ‘you’re not missing chances because you’re not getting opportunities.’ And you can say the same for Haaland with City. There was nothing to feed off, that surprised me,” Cascarino said.

Frustrating

We can see where Cascarino is coming from here.

It’s tough to feel sorry for any professional footballer when they’re playing the game they love for the winning team. But we can only imagine that Nketiah was incredibly frustrated on Sunday.

Unfortuantely, Nketiah isn’t the type of striker who can create chances for himself, so he relies a lot on his teammates’ creativity, but, sadly, there was none of that on show at the weekend.

Nketiah can be a deadly striker on the right day if his teammates are playing as well as they can, but, sadly, City nullified a lot of their threat on Sunday.