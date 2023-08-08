Harry Maguire has been one of the most maligned figures in football over the past 18 months.

The Manchester United captain has made plenty of errors in that time, and every mistake he makes is pounced upon by the media.

Maguire has had a really tough time of it as of late, but luckily, many of his peers have come out to support him.

Speaking on The Debrief, Ruud Gullit has now come out in support of Maguire, with the Dutch legend claiming that he feels quite sorry for the £30m West Ham target due to the flack he has been getting from fans across the country.

Gullit has sympathy

The Ballon d’Or winner spoke about Maguire’s situation.

“Look, I feel for him. His transfer fee weighed too much on his shoulders. He couldn’t handle it. I feel for him because of the attention it got, then they made him captain as well, and that didn’t help him. I feel a little bit for him. He didn’t play in the best team either,” Gullit said.

Sad to see

Gullit is right, it has been sad to see Maguire’s decline as of late.

Once upon a time this was a player who was a borderline national hero. His performances at World Cups and European Championships put him firmly in the hearts of every football fan in the country, but after a few gaffes for Man United, suddenly he’s the butt of the joke.

Maguire’s confidence has, quite clearly, been dented by all of this noise, and his form is nowhere to be found.

Luckily, he may be able to start afresh this summer as a £30m move to West Ham is in the offing, and we can only hope that he’s able to rediscover his best form if he joins the Hammers.