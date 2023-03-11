‘I feel for him’: Pundit has sympathy for Tottenham 25-year-old, says he’s been almost ‘perfect’ lately











Speaking on Premier League Productions, Jermaine Beckford has been discussing Richarlison and his current status at Tottenham.

The Brazilian striker has had something of a nightmare season so far at Spurs. He’s yet to score a league goal for the north London club, while he’s also not getting much of a game for his new side.

The attacker vented his frustrations this week in an interview that has caused shockwaves at Tottenham, and while many have criticised Richarlison for coming out and speaking in this way, Beckford has backed the player.

Indeed, the pundit says he can see where Richarlison is coming from, stating that he believed it was unfair for him to be dropped against Wolves last week after two ‘perfect’ performances against Chelsea and West Ham.

Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Beckford backs Richarlison

The pundit gave his view on the striker.

“If I moved to a new club for £60m, I’m expecting to start. Whether that’s for Bournemouth or for Real Madrid,” Beckford said.

“With a run of games your confidence goes up, you understand the position more, you trust your teammates more. He scored goals for Brazil at the World Cup, he bases his game around confidence. Last season he scored 10 goals in 30 games because his confidence was up.

“You’re not going to play three, four, five games in a row, but you need consistency. Those first two games you mentioned, he played really well. He was perfect for the team. He was a pest, he was a nuisance. He had an off-day in the cup and then you’re looking forward to getting back into the league saying ‘let me put that behind me and focus on the league’, but unfortunately he wasn’t afforded that time. I feel for him.”

Not proven himself

Richarlison may feel unfairly treated after being dropped, but he’s not really done all that much to warrant a starting spot in this Spurs team.

Yes, he did his job against Chelsea and West Ham, but he’s still not scored a single league goal this term, can you really justify having him in the team ahead of last season’s Golden Boot winner?

Let’s be real here, Heung-Min Son, rightfully, has a lot more credit in the bank than Richarlison at Spurs, and while the Brazilian may not like it, Son is more worthy of a starting spot right now.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Show all