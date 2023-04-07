‘I expect’: Pundit says Jurgen Klopp will unleash his ‘very special’ player against Arsenal
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrice Muamba has been previewing Liverpool’s game against Arsenal this weekend and he’s tipped Jurgen Klopp to make a number of changes to his starting XI.
Klopp rotated his side heavily for the midweek clash against Chelsea this week, but Muamba expects the German to put a number of his star players back into the team for this crunch clash.
Indeed, the pundit has tipped Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson to return to the side alongside Virgil Van Dijk, and crucially, he’s also stated that he expects Mohamed Salah to return to the team.
Salah to come back
Muamba spoke about the rotation in this Liverpool side.
“He didn’t play Van Dijk, he played Matip with Joe Gomez and Konate and Tsimikas at the back. On Sunday do you think Klopp will go back to Trent and Andy Robertson and Virgil Van Dijk at the back? I think he will go for that. I expect a lot of changes, and I expect Mo Salah to play,” Muamba said.
No brainer
Salah may have missed the crucial clash against Chelsea in the week, but it makes the world of sense for him to return to the side against Arsenal.
Salah may not be having his best season, but he can still be the difference maker in big games as he’s shown against the likes of Manchester United this term.
There’s a reason Salah has been called ‘very special’ in the past, he’s a top class operator who still doesn’t get the credit he deserves, and it wouldn’t surprise us at all if he proved to be the difference maker in this game.
Arsenal need to be very wary of Salah because his impact here could significantly affect their title hopes.
