Paul Merson has been discussing Antonio Conte’s sacking from Tottenham and one thing Spurs have done that he can’t quite understand.

Writing in his column for SportsKeeda, the pundit gave his verdict on Conte leaving the north London club and Cristian Stellini coming in as the new caretaker boss.

Merson says that he genuinely can’t get his head around the idea of Stellini staying on as the caretaker, claiming that he simply doesn’t understand the logic behind that decision.

Merson baffled

The pundit gave his verdict on Stelilni being Spurs’ caretaker manager.

“The one thing I don’t get about Antonio Conte’s sacking is that his number two is in charge. I don’t understand that at all. This is a hard game, and you’ll know if the players are behind their manager this weekend. It’s going to be a battle on Monday night – Everton will make it one. We’ll see if Tottenham are up for it,” Merson wrote.

Strange one

We have to agree with Merson, it is strange to see Stellini given the reins until the end of the season.

Yes, he’s done a decent job filling in for Conte in recent months, but at the same time, he is a Conte-disciple.

If anything, Tottenham need a clean break from Antonio Conte’s style of play. It’s become incredibly turgid for the fans and for the players, and, sadly, Stellini will only bring more of the same.

Fortunately, this is only a temporary measure and next season the club will be starting afresh, but at the same time, these next 10 games are crucial in terms of who Spurs can bring in next season as their Champions League status will surely factor in any manager’s decision.

