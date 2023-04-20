‘I don’t understand’: Pundit utterly baffled by transfer rumour he’s been hearing about Liverpool











Liverpool have been linked with Mason Mount in recent times, but former Ireland captain, Kenny Cunningham, can’t understand why the Reds would want to sign the Chelsea star at this moment in time.

Speaking on Off The Ball, the pundit was discussing some of the midfielders Liverpool have been linked with after dropping out of the race for Jude Bellingham, and he says that he couldn’t really understand why Jurgen Klopp would want Mount.

Cunningham sees Mount as an attack-minded number eight, and he says that this really isn’t what Liverpool need right now.

Mount links baffling

The pundit gave his view on these transfer rumours.

“Yeah, these are different types of players to Jude Bellingham. I don’t quite understand the Mason Mount link, I mean, Mason Mount is an attack-minded number eight central midfield player and I don’t think Liverpool need that type of player,” Cunningham said.

Would fit in well

Cunningham can’t understand why Liverpool would want Mount, but, for us, these links make the world of sense.

Indeed, the England international looks like a Jurgen Klopp player.

His workrate is world-class, he’s one of the most energetic players around and his technique is also brilliant.

Yes, you could argue that Liverpool need a midfielder with more defensive steel, but that can be addressed via other signings.

When the Reds were at their best, Georginio Wijnaldum was thriving in the midfield, and he has a very similar style to Mount in that he covered a lot of ground and loved to get forwards.

In our view, these links to Mount make the world of sense and the Chelsea ace could be an absolute superstar under Klopp in this Liverpool team.

