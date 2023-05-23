‘I don’t understand’: Pundit baffled by what Harry Kane did on the pitch after the game on Saturday











Tottenham lost to Brentford on Sunday, but all eyes were on what was happening after the game rather than what was happening during the game.

Indeed, with Harry Kane playing in his last home game of the season going into a summer where his future is up in the air, all eyes were on the England captain after the game to see if he would give away any signs that his future lies away from Spurs.

Kane didn’t really do too much out of the ordinary after the game. He did his lap of honour and applauded the fans, pretty standard stuff really.

However, when speaking to Premier League Productions, Dion Dublin noted something strange about Kane’s lap of honour, noticing that it was rather weird that the striker went around the pitch on his own rather than with the rest of his teammates.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Kane’s lap of honour caught the eye

Dublin, along with Glenn Murray, spoke about Kane’s final actions on Saturday.

“Yeah, but why is he on his own. That’s what I don’t understand. Where are the rest of the players?” Dublin said.

“Well, I mean, you mention that and you highlight it to me, it does look like a goodbye to me, and it wouldn’t surprise me. The problem they have is that they’re trying to convince him without a manager, and they’re asking a manager to come and the first thing they’re asking is will Kane be staying? It’s a catch-22,” Murray said.

Up in the air

Everyone is trying to read so much into Kane’s lap of honour after the Brentford game, but, in our view, it just looked as though he hadn’t made a decision.

Nothing seemed like a final goodbye, there were no tears and there were no telling waves.

The fact he didn’t parade with his teammates may be a bit odd, but sometimes a player will have a moment to himself with the fans, especially a star player.

Kane’s future doesn’t seem to be decided just yet.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

