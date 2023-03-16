'I don't understand': Michail Antonio left baffled after what he's been hearing about Antonio Conte at Spurs











Speaking on the Footballer’s Football Podcast, Michail Antonio has been discussing some of Chris Sutton’s recent comments on Antonio Conte at Tottenham.

The BBC pundit discussed Conte earlier this week, and the point he made was that Conte should leave Spurs now in order to give Tottenham a chance to get their house in order.

However, Antonio disagreed with Sutton’s view. He says that he doesn’t understand the idea of wanting Conte to leave now, especially as Tottenham are still in the mix for the Champions League next season.

Antonio baffled

The West Ham striker reacted to Sutton’s comments.

“I don’t understand that. How can you say someone should leave now rather than wait in the summer?” Antonio said.

“They’re not going to win anything this year, they’re not going to win the Premier League and out of all the cups but to say that he should leave now, it doesn’t really make any sense to me.

“He still needs to do a job. You never know, he’s not going to really achieve something, he might get to the top four but I feel like he should at least finish the season off. Him leaving now and them trying to bring someone in, just doesn’t really make any sense.”

“He might be trying to achieve something, I’m pretty sure he’s been away with illness for the last few weeks or months so he’s not really been around to push for teams himself, he might want to come back in and see what he can do and achieve while he’s recovering from illness and push on for next season.”

“To say because someone isn’t committed because someone hasn’t signed a contract, you can’t really say that. It might be because of his illness he hasn’t signed a new contract for next year, because he might want to work on his health, there might be reasons behind why he’s not committing to the club and why he wants to stay and finish off the season and see how he feels.”

Spot on

While Antonio Conte may be on his way out of Spurs this summer, getting rid of him at this point probably isn’t the best idea.

As the striker says, Spurs are still in the mix for the top four, and after Liverpoool dropped more points at the weekend, you could even say that they’re in the driving seat.

Yes, things aren’t going well, but a change now could entirely destabilise the squad and hamper their chances of making next season’s Champions League.

Spurs should stick with Conte for at least a little while longer as they’re on the verge of achieving a top four finish.

