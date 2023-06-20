‘I don’t understand’: Journalist baffled Spurs didn’t sign £24m player, they really like him

Alasdair Gold is baffled that Tottenham didn’t go and sign Ilya Zabarnyi in January.

The journalist has been speaking about Tottenham’s hunt for a new centre-back this summer on his YouTube channel, and he claimed that Zabarnyi was a player Tottenham have been big admirers of in recent times.

The Ukrainian defender, of course, joined Bournemouth in the January transfer window, and even six months on, Gold is a bit baffled as to why the north London club didn’t end up going to Tottenham instead.

Tottenham liked Zabarnyi

Gold gave his verdict on the £24m man.

“Other ones I remember last year, Pau Torres at Villarreal, he might be going to Villa to link up with Unai Emery again. Ilya Zabarnyi as well, Spurs really liked him. I don’t understand why that wasn’t someone they didn’t chase that little bit more. Maybe it was because they couldn’t get players out the door, and he ended up going to Bournemouth,” Gold said.

Keep an eye on him

Zabarnyi may have gone to Bournemouth at this juncture, but that doesn’t mean that he can’t still join Spurs at some point.

With all due respect to the Cherries, they’re not a big club, and if someone like Zabarnyi performs well on the south-coast, he will be riped to be, pardon the pun, cherry-picked by a club like Spurs.

Let’s be real here, Tottenham have the financial might and footballing pull to get someone like Zabarnyi out of Bournemouth, and with the defender clearly having admirers within Tottenham, this is one that could be revisited in 12 months’ time.