‘I don’t understand’: Ian Wright reacts after what he saw at Liverpool v Aston Villa today

Liverpool cruised past Aston Villa today as they scored three more goals to keep up their good start to the season.

The Reds were in control throughout and took the lead when new signing Dominik Szoboszlai got his first Liverpool goal.

However, the strike was not without controversy after Emi Martinez appeared to be blocked out and Ian Wright is far from happy with what he’s seen.

Ian Wright slams VAR after Liverpool goal v Aston Villa

Wright was analysing the game for Premier League productions today and the former Arsenal man felt Liverpool got away with one.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Speaking on the goal from Szoboszlai, Wright felt that Emi Martinez’s vision was impacted by Mo Salah and that this week, Howard Webb could be making another phone call.

“What we saw is that Salah is obstructing Martínez’s line of vision. Howard Webb is probably going to have to make another phone call this week because that is offside & that is interfering with Martínez. I don’t understand anymore,” Wright said.

The goal from Liverpool followed on from Manchester City being awarded a similar one against Fulham yesterday. On that occasion, Manuel Akanji was adjudged to not be interfering.

Liverpool goal less clear-cut than Akanji moment

While Ian Wright makes a very valid point here and Martinez does have his view blocked, this is far less obvious than the one we saw with Akanji.

Martinez would be unlikely to have saved the effort from Szoboszlai anyway but Wright does have a point in that the keeper cannot see clearly.

In the end, we are left talking about referees and their decisions once more. When in reality, we should be speaking about a fine Liverpool performance and a big win.