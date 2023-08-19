‘I don’t think that one is going to happen’: Journalist says £40m striker won’t join Tottenham now

In one of the most bizarre rumours of the summer, Folarin Balogun has recently been linked with a move to Tottenham.

As we all know, Arsenal and Spurs, quite simply, don’t do business with one another.

They’re the biggest of rivals, and they will stop at nothing to make sure that they’re never doing one another any favours.

However, this Balogun rumour has emerged, and there is an element of intrigue around it. Arsenal need to raise funds after spending over £200m this summer, and Spurs need a striker – on paper, it makes sense.

However, according to Dean Jones, speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast, this Balogun move is still very unlikely to happen.

Photo by Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Unlikely

Jones shared his verdict on Balogun’s future.

“I’m still expecting a number of players out of the door soon that should open up space in the squad. For example, Balogun, that is a situation that needs resolving. Tottenham were the latest ones linked to Balogun, I don’t think that one is going to happen, Monaco seem like the club most likely for him,” Jones said.

Photo by Jose L Argueta/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Too risky

Arsenal do need to sell Balogun in order to raise some money this summer, but selling the American international to Tottenham would just be far too risky.

Indeed, after such a fantastic season last time around, Balogun has shown that he has bags of ability, and if he were to go on to star at Spurs, that would, ultimately, come back to bite Arsenal on their backsides.

The optics of this move would be terrible, and if Balogun were to help Tottenham to a win in a north London derby, Arsenal would never live that down.

The £40m striker will likely end up elsewhere.