‘I don’t think so’: Pundit says £20m Newcastle star is just not a top player

One of the most interesting roles in world football right now is the role of being England’s second-choice striker.

Harry Kane is, quite obviously, the Three Lions’ first-choice centre-forward, but there is so much competition to be his understudy right now.

Ollie Watkins, Callum Wilson, Ivan Toney and Eddie Nketiah are all jousting to be England’s second-choice striker right now, and according to Stuart Robson, speaking on ESPN, one player who doesn’t deserve this role is Callum Wilson.

Robson says that he doesn’t think Wilson is a top player, claiming that he believes Ollie Watkins to be a much more talented and smarter centre-forward.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Wilson not a top player

Robson spoke about the £20m Newcastle striker.

“I think he is. I look at someone like Callum Wilson, who, when I watched Newcastle last year, I thought is he really a top player Callum Wilson, I don’t think so. Ollie Watkins, I think he has all-round ability, he has more pace, more ability with his back to goal, he’s more clever with his 1-2s, and I can’t believe he’s not been in the squad earlier than this game against Australia,” Robson said.

NEWCASTLE, ENGLAND – MAY 7: Kieran Tierney of Arsenal and Callum Wilson of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Newcastle Unite…

Seriously?

We genuinely can’t understand this point of view.

MORE NEWCASTLE UNITED STORIES

How can you have watched Callum Wilson over the past 18 months and come to the conclusion that he isn’t a top player?

The striker has been dynamite for Newcastle under Eddie Howe. He’s been scoring at a remarkable rate, and he’s not even played every game for the Magpies.

Watkins is a fantastic striker in his own right, but Wilson is every bit as talented and even more clinical than his Aston Villa counterpart.

Robson may not think that Wilson is that good, but as long as Eddie Howe and Gareth Southgate can see his abilities, that’s all that matters.