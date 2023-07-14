Harvey Barnes to Newcastle isn’t as close as some people would have you believe.

Indeed, according to Sky Sports’ Pete Graves, this deal is nowhere near as advanced as some reports would suggest.

Speaking on the Transfer Talk Podcast, Graves stated that while Barnes is a target for the Tyneside club, we’re nowhere near being able to say that this is definitely one that is going to happen.

Not that close

Graves shared what he knows about Barnes.

“Look I think Harvey Barnes is on the list, I don’t think it’s as close as some people have suggested but there is definitely an interest from Newcastle and the list was extensive heading into the window and they are very opportunistic is how I would describe the Newcastle hierarchy,” Graves said.

“Barnes is a target, he scored 13 goals in the Premier League last season, and to put that into perspective that is more goals than Allan Saint-Maximin has scored since arriving in England.”

Hurry up

Newcastle clearly want to sign Harvey Barnes, and while this one isn’t advanced as of yet, the Magpies may want to get a move on here.

Indeed, with the likes of West Ham and Aston Villa also linked to Barnes, it may not be long before this transfer race gets a lot closer than Newcastle may like.

At the moment, it would appear that Eddie Howe’s side are leading this race, but if they’re not careful, Barnes could end up playing in claret and blue rather than black and white next season.

Barnes would suit this Newcastle side to a tee, and at a price of around £35m, this is a deal that would make the world of sense.