'I don't think': Pundit says £16m Tottenham player just isn't creative enough for Postecoglou











Michael Bridges has claimed that he’d like to see a more creative minded midfielder than Rodrigo Bentancur added to Tottenham’s squad.

The pundit was speaking on the GegenPod about Tottenham’s midfield heading into next season after the appointment of Ange Postecoglou.

With the north London club appointing a new, attack-minded manager to take the team forward, they need a bit more of a spark in the midfield, and Bridges questions whether or not the Uruguayan is creative enough to play for Postecoglou at Spurs.

Bentancur not creative enough

Bridges spoke about the £16m player.

“With Maddison there is a lot of interest in him, and I wouldn’t mind seeing that style of midfielder at Tottenham. Because, like you say, there’s Bentancur, he has been getting some goals, but I don’t think he’s the one who will unlock those doors. The midfield for me, they run out of ideas, but the big worry is the defensive unit,” Bridges said.

Need to add

Rodrigo Bentancur absolutely does have a part to play at Tottenham next season, but as Bridges says, they do need more creativity in the midfield too.

Bentancur can not be seen as Spurs’ main outlet in the middle of the park, they need to sign a new player who can weave a bit of magic and feed the attackers.

Be that James Maddison as Bridges suggests or someone else, Tottenham need to adapt their playing squad to the needs of their new manager otherwise the Postecoglou era isn’t going to go to plan.

Fingers crossed Tottenham add a new creative midfielder to their ranks in the coming weeks.

