‘I don’t think’: Paul Merson not convinced by £120k-a-week Liverpool player in new position

Liverpool played their first Premier League game of the season last weekend and Paul Merson believes one player is not a long-term solution for the club.

Liverpool’s first game of the season saw them against rivals Chelsea and the two sides played out a 1-1 draw.

Now, the Reds will be wanting to challenge for the title, but they may struggle if they do not sort out their midfield. One player who Merson did not believe was used right was Cody Gakpo.

Speaking on sportskeeda, pundit Paul Merson said: “Cody Gakpo played in midfield last weekend. I don’t think it’s a long-term solution and I don’t think Klopp is looking at it like that either. They looked much better when Harvey Elliott came on.”

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Gakpo is better-suited upfront

Gakpo was signed more as a centre-forward. When he has played for Liverpool there, he has excelled for the club.

When he has played there he has scored six goals and picked up three assists in his 20 appearances as a centre-forward.

It makes sense that Merson doesn’t believe he suits this new position in the midfield. Hopefully Liverpool sign a midfielder whilst the transfer window is still open this summer.

They finished fifth last campaign. If they do not want this to happen again then they should make sure that they do strengthen the squad.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Their title challengers are strengthening and with Chelsea taking midfield targets off of them, Liverpool are back to square one.

The next few weeks are crucial in making sure that Liverpool have a balanced team so that they can move the £120k-a-week star further forward.