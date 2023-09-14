Liverpool are expected to beat Wolves on Saturday, but they do have a bit of a quandary on their hands in the defence at the moment.

Indeed, with Virgil van Dijk suspended and Ibrahima Konate battling with injury, the Reds had to field a centre-back pairing of Joel Matip and Joe Gomez against Aston Villa last time out.

However, those two got on just fine against the Villans, but, there could be more trouble afoot this weekend.

After pulling out of the England squad, Trent Alexander-Arnold is also an injury doubt, and according to James Pearce, speaking on the Walk On Podcast, the right-back may not be ready to play against Wolves on Saturday.

Alexander-Arnold won’t be ready

Pearce shared what he knows about the full-back.

“There are some big decisions from Klopp selection-wise. They’re waiting on Konate, the hope was that Konate would be fit and I hope that is the case because I don’t think Trent will be ready. Trent is more likely to be back the following week, so you will probably need Joe Gomez to play at right-back, so you need Konate coming back in to play alongside Matip otherwise you’re looking at a full debut for Jarrell Quansah,” Pearce said.

Worrying

This should, for all intents and purposes, be a routine win for Liverpool, but if the Reds are without three of their first-choice defenders on Saturday, that will make things a bit more complicated.

Of course, if Konate is fit, that makes life a lot easier, but, as of yet, we’ve had nothing to suggest that he will indeed be ready to play on Saturday.

Injuries have derailed Liverpool before, and, sadly, it could happen again.