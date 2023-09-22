Spare a thought for Aaron Ramsdale this week.

As everyone associated with Arsenal was buzzing about a return to Champions League action on Wednesday evening, Ramsdale was sat on the bench wondering what he had done to deserve such a fate.

The England international played an integral part in getting Arsenal back to the Champions League, but he’s now been dropped from the XI in favour of David Raya.

Speaking on Virgin Media Sport, former Republic of Ireland manager, Brian Kerr, has given his verdict on this situation, and he says that Ramsdale will soon be leaving Arsenal if he isn’t the number one.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Ramsdale could leave

Kerr gave his verdict on the £25m goalkeeper.

“Why has it been for years that teams always have a first-choice goalkeeper? Unless he lets in a few. Normally, teams have a number one. West Ham last year had two one played in Europe and one played in the league. New ideas are alright, but now he has two goalkeepers that might be edgy going ‘if I make a mistake the other will be playing next week.’ Normally you have the trust of the manager and know you’re not going to be dropped,” Kerr said.

“It might be what you want, but it may be unhealthy in terms of Ramsdale staying around. I don’t think he will be staying around if he’s not the number one goalkeeper. He was in the Team of the Year for the Premier League last year.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Can’t be happy

Whether or not Ramsdale does push to leave Arsenal remains to be seen, but it’s fair to say that he surely won’t be happy with this situation.

Genuinely, he hasn’t put a single foot wrong for the Gunners since signing, but, all of a sudden, he’s out of favour and out in the cold.

This doesn’t bode well for his future, and, in all honesty, we couldn’t blame him if he did start looking for a new club.

Ramsdale’s future at Arsenal would appear to be uncertain at best.