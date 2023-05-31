‘I don’t think he will’: Alasdair Gold just can’t see 24-year-old signing for Tottenham this summer











The summer transfer window is just around the corner and you what that means if you’re a Tottenham fan.

Indeed, it’s that time of the year where we start to talk about Alessandro Bastoni and Tottenham for what feels like the 10th year in a row.

Bastoni has been linked to Spurs since the dawn of time it feels like, and, once again, it doesn’t sound like he’ll be signing this summer.

Indeed, according to Alasdair Gold, the Italian defender isn’t likely to be added to the Spurs squad this summer as he noted on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham podcast.

Bastoni not joining

Gold shared what he knows about Bastoni.

“It will be one of these, people need to be aware of the reality of the situation, and what it means. It is difficult as fans, you want the best players to join. For example, Bastoni at Inter. He would be mad to come to Tottenham this season, I don’t think he will, it sounds like he will sign a new contract at Inter anyway, but fans will in the coming weeks be saying ‘why don’t Spurs go back in for Bastoni?’ He’s about to play a Champions League final, they have Champions League football next season, so why would you give that up for Tottenham Hotspur?” Gold said.

Wouldn’t make sense

There have been so many transfer windows where Bastoni joining Spurs would have made the world of sense.

With Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici at the club, signing a left-footed Italian centre-back who thrives in a back three would have been perfect.

However, now that Conte and Paratici have gone, this transfer looks less and less logical, especially as Inter may soon be European champions.

It would be a huge shock if Bastoni actually ended up at Spurs this time around.

