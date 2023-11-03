‘I don’t think’: Danny Murphy says Spurs won’t sign £60m player, he’s expected to join Arsenal

It feels as though Ivan Toney is the name on everyone’s lips heading into the January transfer window.

The £60m striker may not have played a single minute of Premier League football this season, but he remains arguably the most in-demand striker in the division.

The likes of Chelsea and Arsenal have been strongly linked with Toney, with Arsenal named as favourites to sign him in the past, while Tottenham are, of course, still on the lookout for someone to replace Harry Kane.

However, speaking on Five, Danny Murphy has stated that he doesn’t think Toney will end up going to Tottenham.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Toney won’t join Tottenham

Murphy gave his verdict on the striker and his next destination.

“For me we need to go in for Ivan Toney. I am, week in week out praying that Nketiah keeps scoring, because Arsenal will show their loyalty there and then it’s between us and Spurs to get him,” The host said.

“I don’t think Spurs will be in for him,” Murphy said.

Would suit Spurs

Murphy sounds confident that Toney won’t end up at Tottenham, but we wouldn’t be so sure.

Indeed, while Spurs historically find it difficult to compete with the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea over big-name signings, the tables could be slowly turning.

Let’s be real, Tottenham are one of the best teams in the Premier League right now, and while Arsenal could make a strong argument for being a more alluring destination, Chelsea have no such footing at this moment in time.

Indeed, the Blues are an absolute mess right now, and a player as ambitious as Toney would surely rather join Tottenham than Chelsea in January.

This is certainly a situation to keep an eye on as the three London giants potentially duke it out for this signing.