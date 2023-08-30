It looks as though Brennan Johnson could be a Tottenham player before the end of the transfer window.

Spurs are reportedly pushing to get this deal done, and it has to be said that this would be quite an exciting addition to the Tottenham squad.

However, speaking on ESPN, Craig Burley has questioned this signing, claiming that he doesn’t think that the £50m Nottingham Forest man would even start for Tottenham if he were to sign for the north London club at this moment in time.

Johnson wouldn’t start

Burley gave his verdict on the attacker.

“He would be beefing up the squad, he can play anywhere across the frontline. I get the feeling from the Scottish journalists that he’s trying to go back to Celtic for a couple of the Japanese players he worked with. We could see some movement on that front. With Brennan Johnson, I think he’s a good player in addition to what they have, but I don’t see him coming in and being in the starting XI,” Burley said.

Probably wouldn’t

As much as we hate to pour cold water on what is a very exciting transfer rumour, Burley may well have a point here.

Indeed, while there is a lot to like about Johnson as a player, it has to be said that there may not be a place for him in this Spurs XI.

You’d be hard-pressed to make an argument that he’s better than Dejan Kulusevski, and while you could say he’s more effective than Richarlison, it’s well-documented that the Brazilian is a player Ange Postecoglou loves.

Sadly, the reality is that Johnson would probably be a rotation option for Spurs rather than a key player.