'I don't like that': Joe Hart says he can't stand how one Liverpool midfielder is spoken about now











Joe Hart has gone out to bat for James Milner after hearing some criticism of the Liverpool midfielder in recent years.

The Liverpool star has been, somewhat unfairly, bracketed as a bit of a journeyman player, someone who is a bit of a jack of all trades but a master of none.

However, according to Hart, speaking on Ben Foster’s Podcast, Milner is a truly fantastic player who deserved a lot more credit from the wider footballing world.

Milner deserves more respect

Hart gave his verdict on Milner.

“Not many have James Milner’s that’s how important he is. I was thinking this the other day, he’s a good winger, a very good full-back an amazing centre-mid and he even played up front for us for a patch and he was wicked,” Hart said.

“All to the best of his ability, he’s talented, he’s got skill, he’s been about since he was 16. Shooting with his left and right, crossing, distribution, engine and tackling. He’s a wicked player. I don’t like that he’s just known as a bit of a Gareth Barry, 700 odd appearances, he’s a bit of a legend, he’s good, a really good footballer.”

Deserves more credit

As Hart says, Milner does deserve more credit.

Of course, there are some players in the English football tapestry who just get by on their longevity, but Milner isn’t that type of player.

You don’t play such a key role for both Manchester City and Liverpool if you’re not a quality player.

It’s easy to shoehorn Milner into that so-called ‘Gareth Barry’ mould, but the reality is that the veteran midfielder has been an incredibly dynamic player over the years who has offered so much to every team he’s played for.

