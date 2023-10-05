‘I don’t like that’: CBS pundit hated what 25-year-old Celtic player did when through on goal last night

CBS pundit, Michale Lahoud, was seriously unhappy with Celtic winger, Daizen Maeda, after watching him against Lazio in the Champions League last night.

Lahoud is a former professional footballer who plied his trade in the MLS for over 13 years as a midfielder. And watching the 25-year-old Celtic winger against Lazio seemed to really annoy him.

Lahoud said [CBS Sports Golazo], “When you see the chances, Maeda, he had three or four golden chances, decides to pass instead of shoot.

“I don’t like that from attackers in Europe’s biggest competition.

“Be aggressive, be confident. If you get that second goal, this game is done.

“Lazio was not there in the first half but if you leave them around they have enough quality.”

Maeda was at his usual industrious best last night against Lazio. Tracking back, chasing and harrying but, again, at times he frustrated in the final third.

His part in the opening goal must be highlighted though. His direct running at Lazio opened up space for the pass to Matt O’Riley who deftly put Kyogo through on goal.

Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

However, there is no denying he did spurn a couple of chances that could, and should, have put Lazio to the sword.

However, as a Celtic fan, this is an all too familiar story. The morning after a Champions League match inevitably ends up in a post-mortem of blame and failures by the club to strengthen properly in the transfer window.

And today will be no different. But for now, Brendan Rodgers must pick his team up and prepare them for Saturday where Kilmarnock awaits a team, that I believe, will be itching to put last night’s heartache behind them.

In other news, ‘Shocking’: Neil Lennon and Stan Petrov are now furious with the Celtic vs Lazio match officials