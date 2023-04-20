'I don't like Arsenal fans': Premier League striker says he dislikes Gunners supporters, they're so 'annoying'











Michail Antonio has made his feelings on the Arsenal fanbase very clear.

Speaking on the Footballer’s Football Podcast, the West Ham star was discussing this season’s title race, and he says that while he does want Arsenal to win the league, he doesn’t like their fans.

Antonio says that he finds Arsenal supporters very annoying, including members of his own family and his agent, claiming that they put themselves on a high horse despite a lack of success in recent years.

Antonio dislikes Arsenal fans

The West Ham ace spoke honestly about the Arsenal fanbase.

“I want Arsenal to win. But, honestly, I don’t like Arsenal fans! I’m going to say it, I don’t like them. I don’t like Arsenal fans. I have family members, my agent, my nephews. They are annoying! And they have always been annoying! Arsenal Fan TV! Annoying,” Antonio said.

“They are the worst [to have banter with]. They haven’t won the Premier League in years, but it’s like they won it last year!”

Every team has it

Antonio says that he doesn’t like Arsenal fans, but that is a very sweeping statement to make.

Yes, you do get some Arsenal supporters who get a bit too big for their boots at times considering their relative success in recent years.

However, you get that with every fanbase, particularly in the top six.

There isn’t a single fanbase where every supporter is level-headed, and while the Arsenal supporters may be a bit more vocal this season because they’re doing so well, every single club has this subsection of fans who like to wind other teams up and are a bit deluded when it comes to how good or bad their own team actually is.

