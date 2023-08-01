‘I don’t know why’: Journalist shocked ‘frightening’ player hasn’t signed for Tottenham yet

Tottenham Hotspur still haven’t signed a centre-back.

This is bordering on ridiculous now.

The north London club’s need for a new centre-half has been there for all to see since the turn of the year, and yet, here we are in August with no movement on that front.

Of course, it hasn’t been for the lack of trying.

There have been strong links to the likes of Edmond Tapsoba and Micky Van de Ven, but after weeks and weeks of talks, you have to wonder if those deals will ever happen.

Speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast, Dean Jones has been specifically discussing this potential move for Tapsoba, and he’s stated that he can’t believe the Bayer Leverkusen defender hasn’t signed for Tottenham yet.

Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Tapsoba should’ve happened

Jones shared his verdict on the ‘frightening’ defender.

“Well Tapsoba is the one they’ve been looking at for so long now. I don’t know why this has taken so long. I honestly thought this would be signed off quite a long time ago if I’m totally honest. I’m still led to believe that avenue is still there for them, they’ve been talking to him and Micky Van de Ven at the same time for, we must be into week six of this. But I’m still led to believe it could happen,” Jones said.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Embarrassing

In all honesty, it’s quite embarrassing to see that Spurs haven’t managed to sign a centre-back up until this point.

Not only are Spurs desperate for a centre-back, they needed to get one in as soon as possible.

Indeed, centre-backs need time to gel into a system and adapt to their manager’s tactics and their teammates’ style of play, but if anyone comes in now, they will be at an immediate disadvantage as they won’t be able to have a full pre-season with their new teammates.

Don’t be shocked if Spurs’ defence is as leaky as ever to start this season.