‘I don’t know’: Manager has just admitted 21-year-old could leave after he’s linked with West Ham

West Ham United are having a very busy week in terms of transfer news and now one manager has been speaking about the future of one of his stars who is linked to the club.

It wasn’t looking good for West Ham as they lost Declan Rice and were yet to make any signings this summer. Now, they have signed Edson Alvarez and are being linked to various players.

One of the players that they are linked to is exciting young prospect Cole Palmer. Reports have suggested that West Ham are very interested in him and he could be used in a deal which sees Lucas Paqueta head the over way.

Now, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has spoken out on the future of Palmer and he has admitted that the player could depart this summer.

Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola discusses future of West Ham target Cole Palmer

The 21 year-old English prospect is already breaking into the first-team squad at Manchester City. He even came off the bench to score in the Community Shield last weekend.

Now, Guardiola has spoken on the future of Palmer. His comments will no doubt excite West Ham fans this summer transfer window.

The manager was speaking in a Manchester City press conference today. He said: “Cole is with us. Today he’s with us. What will happen, I don’t know. He wants to be more active than last season. Riyad Mahrez has gone, one less player. Decision belongs to Man City.”

This has no doubt shown that the manager is not 100% sure that the attacking midfielder will be at the club past the summer.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

This is great news for West Ham. Due to these comments, it looks like they have a chance of signing the exciting young prospect this summer.

He would massively improve their quality in attack and provide them with a different outlet. With their strikers lacking and Paqueta possibly leaving, they need someone like Palmer to help boost their attack.