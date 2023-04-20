'I don't know': Javi Gracia says £10m Leeds player is injured, he might not be fit to face Fulham now











Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Javi Gracia has admitted that Patrick Bamford is a doubt for the game against Fulham on Saturday.

Leeds United face Fulham in a crucial game this weekend, and, by the sounds of it, there’s a chance that they’ll be without their first-choice striker for this game.

Of course, Leeds’ biggest problem recently has been keeping the ball out of the net rather than scoring goals, but Bamford’s absence certainly won’t help their cause this weekend if he is to miss out.

Luckily though, Gracia didn’t rule out Bamford playing at Craven Cottage, stating that he’s currently in training and that he will have to wait until the end of the week to make a decision on the striker as he continues to struggle with his calf injury.

Bamford a doubt

The Leeds manager gave an update on the £10m player.

“We’ll have to wait until the end. He is training, at the moment I don’t know if he will be ready,” Gracia said.

“What was the problem?” Gracia was asked.

“Calf, it was a problem with the calf, yeah,” Gracia concluded.

Crucial

As we enter the final weeks of the season injuries will play a massive part in deciding Leeds United’s fate.

The Whites are currently without a number of key players such as Bamford, Max Wober and Willy Gnonto, and if they’re not back soon, the Yorkshire club could well be condemned to relegation.

Luckily, it sounds as though Bamford isn’t far off returning, even if he does miss the Fulham game, but the match at Craven Cottage does represent a great chance for Leeds to pick up some crucial points, and Bamford will be missed.

