Garth Crooks has been incredibly critical of Pedro Porro after the opening goal Tottenham Hotspur conceded against Aston Villa at the weekend.

Crooks was speaking to BBC Sport after the Villans ended any remaining hope Spurs had of qualifying for the Champions League next year.

It was another miserable occasion for Ryan Mason’s side, who probably cannot wait for the season to end. Of course, they still have their moments. But it really feels like a team that is lacking the passion and fight to end the campaign on a high.

And Crooks spotted one moment that perhaps epitomised that, with Pedro Porro seemingly doing very little to prevent Jacob Ramsey from breaking the deadlock.

Garth Crooks criticises Pedro Porro after Tottenham loss

Both players jogged into the penalty area. But there was a moment where Ramsey came alive. Meanwhile, Porro barely put a challenge in to deny him.

And Crooks suggested that he was baffled by the Spurs man’s part in the goal.

“Precisely what Pedro Porro was doing to allow Jacob Ramsey to brush him aside so easily and put the ball so politely into the back of the net I don’t know. What I do know is Tottenham Hotspur are in freefall,” he told BBC Sport.

It has definitely been a tough start to life in the Premier League for Pedro Porro. And he has arguably been one of Tottenham’s brighter players in recent weeks.

Certainly, going forward, he offers a lot. There are definitely times where you see exactly why Tottenham seemed to spend most of their January transfer window focused on him.

However, Spurs are often looking like a real mess at the moment. There is a real disconnect between the squad and the fans. And that is going to be difficult for many of those players to come back from.

Porro is one of those who has the talent to do it. But he must be wondering if he would have been better off moving in the summer instead.