‘I don’t get it on so many levels’: Pundit can’t believe transfer rumour he’s heard about Arsenal

David Raya has, bizarrely, been linked with a move to Arsenal in recent days.

The Gunners don’t really need a goalkeeper, so, in all honesty, this one has come from left field a bit.

This rumour has taken many of us by surprise, and speaking on The Gameday Podcast, Scott Minto has expressed his shock around this potential deal too.

Indeed, Minto says that he can’t see any reason why Raya would be a target for Arsenal, claiming that Aaron Ramsdale’s position as the Gnuners’ number one is surely secure after a fantastic season and signing a new contract.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Minto baffled

The pundit gave his verdict on these Raya links.

“I don’t see it, I’m in your camp, I don’t get it. That is two number ones there. Not only did Ramsdale have a good season and have some fantastic games, hasn’t he just signed a new contract as well? I don’t get it on so many levels, you can’t have two number ones at a football club, and they’re proper number ones as well,” Minto said.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

Doesn’t make sense

Minto can’t make head nor tail of this rumour, and, in all honesty, neither can we.

Raya is a talented goalkeeper, but Arsenal really don’t need him right now.

Of course, depth is important in any squad, but if there’s any position where you can get away with not having a £40m player on the bench, it’s goalkeeper.

This is a luxury signing more than anything else, and we really can’t understand why Arsenal are so keen on the Brentford man.

Who knows? Maybe Mikel Arteta has an unexpected trick up his sleeve, but, in our view, this rumour is a bit of a strange one.