Moises Caicedo has signed for Chelsea, snubbing Liverpool in the process.

The Ecuadorian looked set to sign for the Reds on Friday, and a deal was so advanced that Jurgen Klopp even admitted in a press conference that a fee had been agreed.

However, at the last minute, Chelsea came in and gazumped the Reds, and now, a few days later, he’s officially a blue.

We’re just as confused as Klopp must be, and one man who can’t get their head around this deal is Chris Sutton.

Indeed, speaking on the It’s All Kicking Off Podcast, the pundit was speaking about this deal, and he can’t quite understand why Caicedo has chosen to join Chelsea rather than Liverpool.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Sutton baffled

The pundit gave his verdict on the ‘strong‘ player’s decision.

“Why has he chosen Chelsea over Liverpool do you think?” Sutton was asked.

“I don’t know. I don’t get it. It must be because of the manager. It must be because of the manager, Pochettino. If you look at Liverpool and where they are at this moment in time and you compare them to Chelsea, I think Liverpool are closer to the title than Chelsea are,” Sutton said.

Photo by Catherine Ivill – AMA/Getty Images

Money talks

If you’re struggling to figure out why Caicedo would join Chelsea rather than Liverpool, always remember that cash is king in this business.

Chelsea are offering the midfielder a nine year deal to come to Stamford Bridge on massive money, you’re not offered that sort of financial security everyday, are you?

Liverpool would, of course, have offered a big package as well, but the Reds aren’t ones to give out decade-long deals on gigantic wages.

Whether or not Chelsea overtake Liverpool in the coming years remains to be seen, but there’s certainly no doubt about which club was offering the better monetary package.