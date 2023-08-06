‘I don’t fully understand’: Pundit thinks Arsenal now want player who won’t get in Arteta’s best team

Shaka Hislop believes that Aaron Ramsdale has to be the number one for Arsenal next season, even if the Gunners manage to sign David Raya in the transfer window.

Hislop was speaking to ESPN, as Arsenal seemingly close in on agreeing a deal for the Brentford goalkeeper as Mikel Arteta looks to take his side one step further this season.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Arsenal have made a £23 million bid for David Raya. The Bees have been looking for a £40 million fee. However, the report claimed that a fee of £30 million may now be enough to get a move across the line.

That would obviously see a move move considerably closer. And with that, Arteta faces a fascinating dilemma ahead of the coming campaign.

Hislop backs Ramsdale to stay Arsenal number one ahead of Raya

Aaron Ramsdale has been the number one for the large majority of his time at the Emirates. However, spending around £30 million on Raya would make little sense if Arteta did not believe that he had the quality to rival the Englishman.

It is likely to be an issue which divides the Arsenal fanbase. And those first few team sheets of the season are going to be fascinating to see as they will provide a clear hint as to how Arteta intends to handle the situation.

But for Hislop, the choice is clear. As highly as he rates Raya, Ramsdale deserves to keep his spot for the Gunners.

“For me, it’s got to be Ramsdale,” he told ESPN. “Once again, I think Raya is a good goalkeeper. But I think Ramsdale has shown himself to be what’s needed for Arsenal. And he has been for the last couple of seasons. I don’t fully understand Raya wanting to go to Arsenal as he did. Because he’ll be number two. And I think he’s better than that.”

Of course, many would have said exactly the same about Bernd Leno when Ramsdale joined the club. Leno had been one of Arsenal’s better performers in a really disappointing spell for the side. And Ramsdale had suffered back-to-back relegations.

But within a few games, Ramsdale was the number one. And he has not surrendered that position since.

But Raya is an outstanding goalkeeper, proven at Premier League level. So it really feels like either player could end up emerging as Arsenal’s number one as the season moves on.