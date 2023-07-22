Liverpool have had an intriguing summer transfer window so far, but it could have been a whole lot better.

Indeed, it may feel like a long time ago now, but heading into this summer, Jude Bellingham was the Reds’ number one midfield target.

The £100m man was on Liverpool’s radar for quite some time, and according to Ian Doyle, speaking on Redmen TV, the Reds genuinely thought they were going to sign the England international.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Liverpool thought they’d get Bellingham

Doyle shared what he knows about the Real Madrid star.

“They’re not able to spend as much on players because they’re not in the Champions League. That’s fair enough and we know they missed out on Bellingham. I don’t care what anyone says, they were in for Bellingham and they thought they were going to sign him until Liverpool went rubbish and he went ‘no thanks’ and who can blame him?” Doyle said.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Can’t blame him

Bellingham to Liverpool looked to be on the cards at one point, but as Doyle says, you can’t really blame him for choosing to join Real Madrid instead of Liverpool.

The Reds have just had their worst season in half a decade, they don’t have Champions League football next season and, with all due respect, Real Madrid are the biggest club in Europe.

Bellingham had a massive decision to make this summer, but it’s very tough to bemoan the player for deciding that a move to the Bernabeu was more appealing than a move to Anfield.

It’s a real shame that we won’t get to see Bellingham in the Premier League, but it is hard to really knock him for joining arguably the biggest club in world football.