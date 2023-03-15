‘I don’t care what anyone says’: Ian Wright makes a prediction about if Mudryk was at Arsenal now











Speaking on the Wrighty’s House Podcast, Ian Wright has been discussing the idea of Arsenal having to spend big this summer to maintain their level and Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Wright was having a discussion about the Gunners’ summer recruitment, and his co-host made a good point claiming that Arsenal don’t necessarily need to spend huge money this summer – citing Mykhaylo Mudryk and Joao Felix as examples of big-money buys who wouldn’t have improved Arsenal.

Wright then expanded the point on Mudryk, stating that he believes that the Ukrainian wouldn’t have been able to do what Leandro Trossard has done at Arsenal if he had come to the Emirates in January.

Mudryk was, of course, linked with the Gunners in the winter transfer window.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Mudryk couldn’t do what Trossard has

The pundit spoke about the Chelsea winger.

“I don’t know if they have to (spend big), they swerved Joao Felix and he’s not doing that well at Chelsea, they didn’t get Mudryk and that might be the best thing that happened to them,” Wright’s co-host said.

“I don’t care what anyone says, Mudryk, and we’ve seen up to this point, he wouldn’t have done what Trossard has done what Trossard has been doing up to this point,’ Wright said.

“Mudryk, for his own sake, I do feel sorry for him because I don’t know if there’s anyone in the history of football whose had to have a transfer of that amount of money with so much politicalness around him. It’s almost unfair.”

Trossard has been unbelievable

Wright is spot on, Mudryk wouldn’t have been able to do what Trossard has done, but there’s absolutely no shame in that.

The Belgian has been unbelievable since joining Arsenal. He’s looked electric in pretty much every single game he played, and at the weekend he set a record by grabbing three first-half assists against Fulham.

Trossard has been better than anyone could’ve imagined, and while Mudryk is a talent, it’s fair to say that Arsenal went for the right man in the end.

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Show all