Ally McCoist insists Mohamed Salah has got so much worse for Liverpool this season











Ally McCoist has now said that Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has really struggled this season.

Speaking on TalkSPORT, McCoist was reflecting on Liverpool’s FA Cup exit yesterday.

It was a second disappointing trip to the Amex this month for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

After being played off the park in the Premier League a few weeks ago, they would have been hoping for revenge yesterday.

After a frantic opening period to the game, Harvey Elliott gave the visitors the lead.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

However, Brighton grew into the game, and were level before half-time thanks to a deflected Lewis Dunk goal.

Klopp made a handful of changes in the second-half, and their performance really suffered.

Fabinho was very lucky to escape a red card minutes after being introduced for a bad challenge on Evan Ferguson.

Brighton punished Liverpool in injury time, with Kaoru Mitoma scoring a goal worthy of winning any cup tie.

Liverpool have looked toothless in attack compared to previous seasons, and McCoist believes Salah isn’t the same player anymore.

McCoist think Salah has got so much worse for Liverpool

Speaking on TalkSPORT about Liverpool’s struggles, McCoist said: “I had question marks all season about Liverpool’s midfield. Defensively, they’ve not had any real level of consistency.

“Trent’s been out for a while, Andy Robertson’s been out for a while, Van Dijk’s been out for more than a while.

“Up front, Nunez hasn’t started firing yet, there’s been one of two injuries up front as well.

“They’re not anything like last year.” 😱



“Salah’s not the same. His standards were ridiculously high, but they have dropped.”



🔴 Ally McCoist can’t believe the drop in performances for #LFC, so far this season. pic.twitter.com/JnpPRSEF7i — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) January 30, 2023

“Salah, as good as he is, I don’t care what anybody says, he’s not the same player.

“I don’t care what they say, his standards have dropped. Don’t get me wrong, his standards were ridiculously high, but they have dropped.

“He doesn’t look to be producing the same quality.”

The £34m forward has been one of Liverpool’s best players for a very long time.

Salah has helped Liverpool win a Champions League, several cup competitions, and of course, a Premier League.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

However, Liverpool look like a club in transition right now, with problems across the pitch.

Losing Sadio Mane has had a big impact on the balance of Liverpool’s attack.

Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez haven’t yet reached the same levels that the Senegalese forward ever did.

Injuries have played a big part in Liverpool’s season, but they shouldn’t be struggling as much as they are.

As McCoist says, Salah hasn’t looked like the same player for Liverpool this season, and that needs to change quickly to avoid this campaign being a failure.

