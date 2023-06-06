‘I don’t believe that’s the case’: Liverpool don’t actually want to sell ‘unbelievable’ player – journalist











Liverpool do not want to sell Fabio Carvalho this summer.

That is according to Dean Jones, speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast, who is led to believe that the Reds aren’t actually keen to sell their ‘unbelievable’ youngster amid rumours the midfielder has been the subject of interest from RB Leipzig.

Jones is led to believe that Leipzig’s interest is indeed genuine, but Liverpool aren’t on board with the idea of selling the former Fulham man this summer.

Liverpool don’t want to sell Carvalho

The journalist shared what he knows about Carvalho.

“Carvalho never should’ve been judged on last season, Liverpool weren’t willing to loan him out but now he’s being judged on last season. There have been reports that Liverpool might look to move him on, but I don’t believe that is the case in terms of a sale. RB Leipzig have enquired over him,” Jones said.

Too soon

Liverpool absolutely shouldn’t be selling Carvalho this summer.

Yes, he’s struggled to make much of an impact this season, but at the age of just 20, he has so much room to grow and improve.

When Liverpool signed Carvalho they were making a long-term investment in a player who could be a star one day, not the finished article.

Liverpool need to be patient with their young players. Not everyone is going to be a Trent Alexander-Arnold and while Carvalho could probably do with a loan, selling him now isn’t the best idea for the Reds.

Fingers crossed, Carvalho can reach his potential, because he looked like a genuine future star during his time at Fulham even if his move to Liverpool hasn’t gone to plan thus far.

