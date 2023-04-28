'I don't': Bacary Sagna tells Arsenal not to sign 30-year-old star, even though he loves him











Wilfried Zaha continues to be linked with a move to Arsenal, but Bacary Sagna reckons he’s not the man the Gunners need right now.

Speaking to SportingPost, Sagna has told Arsenal that they shouldn’t be signing Zaja this summer, despite the fact he’s a massive fan of the player.

Indeed, the Frenchman says that while he does love Zaha as a footballer, he doesn’t think he’s right for Arsenal, claiming that the Gunners should be targeting players of a younger age profile at they continue to grow.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Don’t sign Zaha

Sagna told Arsenal not to sign the Ivorian.

“I don’t. He’s 30 years old and whilst I love the player a lot and have always been a fan, Arsenal need to be focusing on signing players around 23 or 24 years old. There was a time when they were signing players even younger at 20, which is too young, but 23/24 is the perfect age they should be recruiting quality players at,” Sagna said.

Not the worst option

Sagna seems to think that Arsenal should steer well clear of Zaha this summer, but we’re inclined to disagree.

Yes, he’s ageing, but with Champions League football on the horizon and major honours within touching distance, it’s not outrageous to suggest that Arsenal should implement some sort of ‘win now’ strategy.

Zaha is an incredibly talented player with a point to prove and the fact that he may well be available on a free transfer this summer is just the icing on what is already a very alluring cake.

Zaha would be a brilliant addition to any club in the Premier League, and we can’t help but think that he’d be very good for Arsenal.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Show all