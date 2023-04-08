‘I don’t agree’: Eric Dier says Antonio Conte’s sacking was not £22m player’s fault











Speaking to Sky Sports, Eric Dier has been discussing Antonio Conte’s departure from Tottenham.

The centre-back was asked if he’d like to send a message to Conte after he was sacked by Spurs, and he said that he’d like to thank his former manager and wish him all the best for the future.

Dier was taking part in this segment alongside Heung-Min Son, and, interestingly Son said that he blames himself for Conte’s sacking in a way.

However, Dier disputed what the £22m player said, claiming that Conte’s departure was the whole team’s responsibility rather than just Son’s.

Not Son’s fault

Dier gave his verdict on Conte and what Son said about his role in his sacking.

“For me, every time a manager leaves, it leaves a bad feeling personally every time it happens. I don’t agree with Sonny, I don’t think it’s his responsibility, I think it’s all of our responsibility, I would wish him all the best for the future and thank him. I think I improved a lot under him and I learnt a lot from him, aside from being a manager I think he was a very good man,” Dier said.

Everyone at fault

Dier is right, Conte’s sacking wasn’t down to Son, it was everyone’s fault.

The man himself had a role to play after his explosive press conference and general foul mood for the past few months, Son’s poor form, obviously, didn’t help, Daniel Levy and Fabio Paratici’s poor recruitment did Conte no favours, while the rest of the playing squad also have to take their share of the blame.

Son was a key contributor to the downfall of Conte. After all, his form this season has been nothing short of truly dreadful, but you can’t put it all on the South Korean.

